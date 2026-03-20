Scottish Highlands: 5 beautiful villages worth exploring

The Scottish Highlands are famous for their stunning landscapes and rich history, but they also have some hidden gems that are perfect for a peaceful retreat. These lesser-known villages give you an opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, and enjoy the tranquility of nature. Here are five such villages that promise serenity and charm to those looking for a quiet getaway.

Ullapool Ullapool: A coastal haven Ullapool is a picturesque village on the shores of Loch Broom. Famous for its colorful houses and stunning coastal views, Ullapool is a perfect place to unwind. The village has several walking trails that let you explore the surrounding hills and coastline. You can also visit local art galleries or take a boat tour to spot seals and other wildlife in the area.

Plockton Plockton: A village by the sea Plockton is a quaint village set on the banks of Loch Carron. Its palm trees give it a Mediterranean feel, making it all the more unique. The village is perfect for kayaking or sailing enthusiasts, with plenty of opportunities to explore nearby islands. The calm waters make it an ideal place for beginners as well as experienced sailors.

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Gairloch Gairloch: Nature's paradise Gairloch is a small village located along the North West Highland coast, surrounded by mountains and sandy beaches. It is famous for its stunning scenery and rich wildlife, including dolphins and whales, which can be spotted on boat tours from the harbor. Gairloch also has several hiking trails leading to panoramic viewpoints over the landscape.

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Grantown-on-Spey Grantown-on-Spey: A historic retreat Grantown-on-Spey is a historic town in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park. With its Georgian architecture and peaceful atmosphere, it is perfect for those looking to relax in nature. The town is close to several walking paths through ancient forests, and along the River Spey, where you can spot otters or enjoy birdwatching opportunities.