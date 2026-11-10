Peach v/s apricot: Comparing their nutrition
What's the story
Peaches and apricots are two popular summer fruits that are not just delicious but also nutritious. Both belong to the same family of fruits, yet have their own nutritional profiles. Knowing the difference between the two can help you make informed dietary choices. Here, we look at the nutritional differences between peaches and apricots, their vitamins, minerals, and health benefits.
#1
Vitamin content comparison
Peaches are a rich source of vitamin C, giving you about 10% of the daily recommended intake per medium fruit.
They also offer some vitamin A, which is important for healthy skin and vision.
Apricots are also rich in vitamin A, offering about 14% of the daily value per serving.
They also provide a good amount of vitamin C, but slightly less than peaches.
#2
Mineral richness explored
Both peaches and apricots provide essential minerals, such as potassium and magnesium.
Potassium is important for heart health and muscle function. A medium peach provides around 190 mg of potassium, while an apricot gives around 116 mg.
Magnesium is also present in both fruits, with apricots giving a tad more than peaches per serving.
#3
Fiber content analysis
Fiber is an important part of any healthy diet, and both peaches and apricots deliver it well.
A medium peach has about two grams of fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps you full.
An apricot provides about one gram of fiber per fruit.
Eating fiber-rich foods can help with weight management by keeping you full.
#4
Caloric value considerations
When it comes to caloric value, both peaches and apricots are low-calorie options for those looking to watch their calorie intake.
A medium peach has about 58 calories, while two small apricots have around 48 calories.
Both fruits make for great options for anyone looking to add flavor, without adding too many calories to their diet.