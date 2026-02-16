Ways to cook delicious, high-protein dishes with peanuts and lentils

Peanuts and lentils are two of the most versatile ingredients that can be found in most kitchens. Not only are they inexpensive, but they also provide a great source of plant-based protein. Together, they make a powerful combination that can elevate the nutritional value of most vegetarian dishes. Here are five ways to use peanuts and lentils in your everyday cooking, and enjoy their health benefits.

Dish 1 Peanut-lentil stew delight A peanut-lentil stew is a hearty meal that combines the richness of peanuts with the earthy flavor of lentils. Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and tomatoes in a pot. Add cooked lentils and crushed peanuts to the mix. Season with spices like cumin and coriander for an added depth of flavor. Simmer until thickened for a comforting dish that's perfect for any time of the year.

Dish 2 Nutty lentil salad twist For a refreshing take on salads, add crushed peanuts to your regular lentil salad. Toss cooked lentils with chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and red onions. Add a handful of crushed peanuts for crunch and flavor. Dress with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for an easy yet satisfying meal option.

Dish 3 Peanut-lentil spread innovation Transform your sandwiches by making a peanut-lentil spread. Blend cooked lentils with roasted peanuts until smooth. Add garlic powder, salt, pepper, and lemon juice to taste. This spread is not only delicious but also packed with protein, making it an excellent alternative to traditional spreads.

Dish 4 Savory peanut-lentil rice bowl Create a savory rice bowl by mixing cooked rice with lentils and peanut sauce. Prepare the sauce by blending peanuts with soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and water until smooth. Mix this sauce into the rice and lentils mixture. Top it with sliced green onions or sesame seeds for added texture.