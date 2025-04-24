Pear v/s apple: Which one is healthier?
Pears and apples, globally relished fruits, are packed with nutrients and health benefits.
They are staples of every diet and provide distinct nutritional benefits.
Here, we list the nutritional benefits of both fruits, their health benefits and differences to help you make an informed choice for your diet.
Fiber facts
Fiber content comparison
Pears are also high on fiber, with a medium-sized pear giving you approximately six grams of fiber.
Apples also provide a good amount of fiber, but a little less than pears (four grams per medium apple).
Dietary fiber is important for the digestive tract and can help keep cholesterol levels in check.
Vitamin C insights
Vitamin C levels in each fruit
Both pears and apples have vitamin C, an essential antioxidant that boosts the immune system.
A medium apple gives you about 14% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C, while a pear gives you 10%.
Adding these fruits to your diet can go a long way in fulfilling your vitamin C needs.
Calorie count
Caloric content differences
When it comes to calories, both fruits are comparatively low-calorie options for weight management.
A medium-sized apple contains roughly 95 calories, while a pear has around 100 calories.
These calorie counts make both fruits excellent choices for those looking to maintain or lose weight without compromising taste or nutrition.
Antioxidant analysis
Antioxidant properties explored
Apples are loaded with antioxidants such as quercetin and catechin, which may help reduce inflammation and the risk of chronic diseases.
Pears also have antioxidants such as flavonoids which promote heart health by improving blood pressure levels.
Whether you choose apples or pears, both can do wonders with their antioxidant benefits.
Sugar insights
Sugar content examination
Both pears and apples contain natural sugars that give energy without causing sudden spikes in blood sugar levels (when eaten whole, thanks to fiber).
A medium apple contains roughly 19 grams of sugar, while a pear has some 17 grams.
These natural sugars make them the perfect snack for keeping you energetic through the day.