Pea pesto pasta is a colorful spin on the classic dish

Tasty and creative ways to enjoy peas

By Vinita Jain 01:14 pm Jun 24, 202601:14 pm

What's the story

Peas are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes to add flavor and nutrition. Not only are they rich in vitamins and minerals, but they also add a lovely texture to any meal. From soups to salads, peas can be used in several ways to make your meals delicious. Here are five innovative pea recipes that will add a unique twist to your cooking.