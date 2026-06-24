Tasty and creative ways to enjoy peas
What's the story
Peas are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes to add flavor and nutrition. Not only are they rich in vitamins and minerals, but they also add a lovely texture to any meal. From soups to salads, peas can be used in several ways to make your meals delicious. Here are five innovative pea recipes that will add a unique twist to your cooking.
Fresh flavors
Creamy pea soup with mint
This recipe combines the sweetness of peas with the freshness of mint for a creamy soup. Start by sauteing onions and garlic until soft, then add fresh or frozen peas and vegetable broth. Once the peas are tender, blend the mixture until smooth, and stir in some cream or coconut milk for richness. Garnish with mint leaves before serving for an added burst of flavor.
Herbaceous twist
Pea pesto pasta
Pea pesto pasta is a colorful spin on the classic dish. Blend cooked peas with basil, garlic, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and lemon juice until smooth. Toss this vibrant green sauce with your choice of pasta for a quick, yet satisfying meal. The sweetness of the peas complements the savory ingredients perfectly.
Citrus infusion
Pea risotto with lemon zest
For a refreshing take on risotto, try adding peas and lemon zest. Cook Arborio rice slowly by adding vegetable broth gradually while stirring constantly. Once the rice is creamy but firm to bite, fold in cooked peas and lemon zest for brightness. Finish off with Parmesan cheese for extra creaminess.
Bold flavors
Spicy pea fritters
Spicy pea fritters make for an exciting appetizer or snack option. Mash cooked peas with chickpea flour, cumin seeds, coriander powder, red chili flakes, salt, and pepper until you have a thick batter-like consistency. Shape small patties from this mixture and shallow fry them until golden brown on both sides.
Savory-sweet balance
Sweet pea salad with feta cheese
This salad beautifully balances the sweetness of peas against tangy feta cheese notes. Toss together fresh green leaves, like spinach or arugula, along with halved cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, crumbled feta cheese, and cooked, cooled, shelled, and halved peas. Drizzle olive oil and balsamic vinegar dressing over the top, and serve chilled.