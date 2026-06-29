All about Persian qalamkari art

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Historical significance of qalamkari

Qalamkari has its roots in Persia and has been practiced for over 2,000 years. The word qalamkari comes from the Persian word qalam, meaning pen, and kari, meaning work. Artisans used bamboo pens to draw intricate designs on cloth with natural dyes. This technique was not just an art form but also a way to tell stories and preserve cultural heritage.