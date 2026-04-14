Pesarattu: All about Andhra Pradesh's green gram dosa
What's the story
Pesarattu, a delicious green gram dosa, is a popular street breakfast option in Andhra Pradesh, India. This nutritious dish is made from ground green gram and spices, giving it a unique taste and texture. Served with chutneys or upma, pesarattu is loved for its health benefits and quick preparation time. Exploring this dish gives an insight into the vibrant culinary culture of the region.
Preparation
The making of Pesarattu
Pesarattu is made by soaking green grams overnight and grinding them into a smooth batter with green chilies and ginger. The batter is then spread on a hot griddle to make thin pancakes. Some variations add chopped onions or coriander leaves for extra flavor. The dosas are cooked until golden brown on both sides before serving.
Health perks
Nutritional benefits
Pesarattu is packed with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients from green grams. It makes an excellent option for those looking for a healthy breakfast without compromising on taste. The high fiber content promotes digestion, while the proteins help in muscle repair and growth. Plus, green grams are low in calories, making pesarattu a weight-friendly option.
Side dishes
Accompaniments enhance flavor
Pesarattu is usually served with coconut chutney or ginger chutney, which adds to its flavor profile. Some street vendors also serve it with upma, a savory semolina dish, for a wholesome meal. The combination of these accompaniments elevates the overall taste experience of pesarattu, making it more enjoyable.
Street vendors
Where to find authentic pesarattu
In Andhra Pradesh, especially in cities like Hyderabad and Vijayawada, you will find street vendors serving authentic pesarattu at affordable prices. These vendors have been serving this delicious dish for years, making it a staple breakfast option for locals and tourists alike. Trying pesarattu from these vendors gives you an authentic taste of regional cuisine.