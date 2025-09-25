Pin curls: A classic hairstyle for all hair types

Pin curls are a classic hairstyle that has stood the test of time, giving a vintage charm to any occasion. This technique, which was popularized in the early 20th century, is still loved for its ability to create soft, elegant waves. Whether you have short or long hair, pin curls can give you a versatile styling option that is both practical and stylish. Here's how you can master this timeless look.

Preparation Preparing your hair for pin curls Before you start with pin curls, it's important to prep your hair properly. Start with clean, dry hair. Apply a light mousse or styling gel to give your hair some grip and hold. This will make it easier for the curls to stay in place all day long. If you have fine or straight hair, consider using a volumizing spray to add some body.

Sectioning Sectioning your hair correctly Proper sectioning is key to getting even pin curls. Divide your hair into four sections: two at the front and two at the back. Secure each section with clips so that they don't get tangled while you work on them one by one. For tighter curls, take smaller sections; for looser waves, go for bigger ones.

Rolling Rolling and securing pin curls To roll pin curls, take a section of hair and twist it around your finger until it forms a small coil close to the scalp. Secure each coil with a bobby pin or small clip to keep it in place while it sets. Make sure that each curl is tight enough but not too tight as to cause discomfort.

Setting time Setting time for perfect waves The setting time is essential for perfect pin curls. Ideally, leave them in for at least 30 minutes before taking them out; however, if you want longer-lasting waves, keep them in for a couple of hours or overnight if you can. Once you take out all the pins or clips, gently separate each curl with your fingers instead of using a comb or brush, which may cause frizz.