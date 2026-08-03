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Home / News / Lifestyle News / Short hair goals? Try a pixie bob
Short hair goals? Try a pixie bob
Styling your pixie bob can be fun and creative

Short hair goals? Try a pixie bob

By Simran Jeet
Aug 03, 2026
05:29 pm
What's the story

The versatile pixie bob is a perfect blend of chic and edgy. It is a favorite among those looking to make a statement with their hair. This cut combines the short, playful nature of a pixie with the elegant touch of a bob. It offers a refreshing look that can be styled in various ways to suit different occasions and personal styles.

Length matters

Choosing the right length

Choosing the right length for your pixie bob is essential.

A shorter cut may give you an edgier look, while a longer one can be more versatile for styling.

Consider your face shape and hair texture when deciding on length.

A chin-length bob with pixie layers can soften angular features, and a shorter cut may highlight cheekbones.

Styling tips

Styling techniques for versatility

Styling your pixie bob can be fun and creative.

Use texturizing sprays or pomades to add volume and definition. For a sleek look, try straightening tools or smoothing serums.

If you are going for a more playful vibe, consider tousled waves or adding colorful highlights for an extra pop of personality.

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Care Essentials

Maintenance tips for longevity

To keep your pixie bob looking fresh, regular trims are essential every four to six weeks.

Use sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners to avoid stripping natural oils from your hair.

Weekly deep conditioning treatments can keep your locks healthy and shiny, ensuring your hairstyle remains vibrant and well-maintained over time.

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Color play

Experimenting with color

Adding color to your pixie bob can take it to the next level. Pastel shades or bold colors like blue or red can make your hairstyle stand out even more.

Consult with a professional stylist if you are unsure about how certain colors will look on your hair type before making any drastic changes.

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