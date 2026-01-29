Plaid puff-sleeve tops: 5 styling tips you'll love

African winters are a delightful mix of mild temperatures and vibrant fashion choices. One such choice is the plaid puff-sleeve top, which combines comfort with style. These tops are perfect for layering, making them ideal for the transitional weather. They can be paired with various bottoms to create versatile outfits suitable for different occasions. Here's how to style plaid puff-sleeve tops this winter.

#1 Pair with high-waisted jeans High-waisted jeans are a perfect match for plaid puff-sleeve tops. The high waistline complements the voluminous sleeves, giving you a balanced silhouette. Go for dark-wash jeans to add a touch of sophistication to your look. This combination is perfect for casual outings or even a relaxed day at work.

#2 Layer with a denim jacket A denim jacket is a classic layering piece that goes well with plaid puff-sleeve tops. It adds an extra layer of warmth without compromising on style. Choose a fitted denim jacket to keep the focus on the top's design. This outfit is ideal for cooler mornings or evenings when you need an extra layer.

Advertisement

#3 Combine with midi skirts Midi skirts provide an elegant contrast to the boldness of plaid puff-sleeve tops. Opt for skirts in solid colors or subtle patterns to keep the focus on the top's design. This combination works well for semi-formal events or gatherings where you want to make an impression while staying comfortable.

Advertisement

#4 Style with tailored trousers For a polished look, team plaid puff-sleeve tops with tailored trousers. This combination is perfect for professional settings or formal occasions where you want to look sophisticated yet stylish. Stick to neutral colors like black or beige trousers to keep the outfit balanced and cohesive.