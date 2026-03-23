For your next party, bookmark these plantain chip snacks 

Plantain chips are a popular snack in Ghana, loved for their crunch and flavor. Made from ripe or unripe plantains, these chips can be sweet or savory depending on how they are prepared. They are an integral part of Ghanaian cuisine and are loved by locals and tourists alike. Here are five delicious plantain chip snacks that showcase the diversity of flavors and textures in this beloved snack.

Snack 1 Spicy plantain chips delight Spicy plantain chips are for those who like a little heat with their snacks. These chips are seasoned with chili powder and other spices to give them a fiery kick. The combination of the natural sweetness of the plantain and the spiciness makes for an irresistible snack. They are perfect for serving at parties or enjoying as a solo treat.

Snack 2 Sweet plantain chip treats For those who prefer their snacks on the sweeter side, sweet plantain chips are the way to go. These chips are made from ripe plantains, which are sliced thinly and fried until golden brown. The result is a crispy snack that has the natural sweetness of the fruit, making it an ideal companion for tea or coffee.

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Snack 3 Salted Plantain Chip Classic Salted plantain chips are a classic version of this beloved snack. The chips are made from unripe plantains that are sliced thinly and fried until crispy. A sprinkle of salt enhances the natural flavors of the plantain, making them an addictive snack for any time of the day.

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Snack 4 Honey glazed plantain chips Honey glazed plantain chips are the perfect combination of sweet and savory. The fried plantain slices are coated with a thin layer of honey, giving them a beautiful sheen and an extra layer of sweetness. This makes them an ideal dessert-like snack without being overly sweet.