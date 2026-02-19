How to make everyone's favorite breakfast, flattened rice 

Poha, a popular breakfast dish in India, is made from flattened rice. It is light, nutritious, and can be prepared in a matter of minutes. Poha is not just easy to make but also versatile, as you can customize it with different ingredients. It is a go-to option for those looking for a quick yet fulfilling start to their day. Here are some easy tips to prepare poha breakfasts.

Tip 1 Choosing the right rice flakes Selecting the right type of rice flakes is essential for a perfect poha. Go for medium-thick rice flakes as they absorb water well without getting mushy. Thin flakes may cook too quickly and become soggy, while thick ones may take longer to soften. Rinse the flakes gently under running water, and let them drain completely before using them.

Tip 2 Adding vegetables for nutrition Adding vegetables to your poha not only boosts its nutritional value but also makes it colorful. Common options include peas, carrots, and potatoes. These veggies add fiber and vitamins to your meal. Saute them with mustard seeds and turmeric before adding the rinsed rice flakes for an even flavor distribution.

Tip 3 Balancing flavors with spices Spices are key to making poha delicious. Use cumin seeds, mustard seeds, turmeric powder, and green chilies for a spicy kick. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves for an aromatic touch. A dash of lemon juice can add tanginess that balances the spices perfectly.

