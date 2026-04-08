Quick poha recipes for post-workout energy

Poha, a popular breakfast dish in many parts of India, is known for its lightness and ease of preparation. But did you know that poha can also be an excellent post-workout meal? With its carbohydrate content, it replenishes energy levels, while the addition of certain ingredients can enhance its nutritional value to aid muscle recovery. Here are five poha recipes ideal for post-workout recovery.

#1 Poha with peanuts for protein boost Adding peanuts to poha gives it a protein boost, which is important for muscle repair and growth. Peanuts are rich in protein and healthy fats, making them a perfect addition to this dish. Simply add some roasted peanuts while preparing poha, and enjoy a crunchy texture with added nutritional benefits. This combination helps in sustaining energy levels after an intense workout.

#2 Vegetable poha for added nutrients Adding vegetables like carrots, peas, and bell peppers to poha makes it more nutritious. These vegetables provide vitamins and minerals that are important for overall health and recovery after workouts. The fiber content from the veggies also helps in digestion, making it easier for your body to absorb the nutrients from the meal.

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#3 Lemon poha for vitamin C boost Adding lemon juice to your poha not only enhances its flavor but also gives you a dose of vitamin C. This vitamin is crucial for collagen production, which is essential for repairing muscles and connective tissues. A dash of lemon juice makes your poha tastier and healthier, making it an ideal post-workout meal.

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#4 Cucumber poha for hydration Cucumbers are high in water content, which helps you stay hydrated after sweating it out in the gym. Adding cucumbers to your poha not only makes it refreshing but also helps you stay hydrated. This is especially useful in summers, or when you're working out outdoors.