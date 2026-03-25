Your new breakfast favorite: Poha souffle

Poha souffle is a quick and easy breakfast option that combines the traditional Indian dish poha with the lightness of a souffle. This innovative dish can be prepared in under five minutes, making it ideal for those who are always on the go. With its simple ingredients and quick preparation time, poha souffle is a delicious way to start your day without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for poha souffle To prepare poha souffle, you will need flattened rice (poha), milk, a pinch of salt, sugar (optional), and some spices like turmeric or cumin. These basic ingredients are usually available in most kitchens and provide a simple yet flavorful base for the dish. The milk adds creaminess, while the spices give it an aromatic touch.

Preparation Quick preparation steps Start by rinsing the flattened rice until clean. In a bowl, mix it with milk to make a smooth batter. Add salt and sugar according to taste. For flavor, add turmeric or cumin powder. Whisk everything together until well combined. Transfer this mixture into a microwave-safe bowl.

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Cooking tips Cooking tips for best results Microwave the mixture on high for about two minutes or until it puffs up like a souffle. Keep an eye on it while cooking to avoid overflows. Let it cool slightly before serving to allow the flavors to settle in properly.

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