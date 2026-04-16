Don't toss it: 5 uses for pomegranate peel

Pomegranate peel, often disregarded as kitchen waste, is actually a versatile ingredient that can add flavor and nutrition to a range of dishes. Rich in antioxidants and nutrients, the peel offers several health benefits. By adding this overlooked part of the fruit to your meals, you can not only reduce waste but also enhance your culinary creations. Here are five creative ways to use pomegranate peel in your kitchen.

Tip 1 Pomegranate peel tea Dried pomegranate peel can be used to make a refreshing tea. Simply dry the peels under the sun or in a dehydrator until completely dry. Once dried, steep them in hot water for five to 10 minutes. This tea is said to have antioxidant properties and may help with digestion.

Tip 2 Flavorful spice powder Pomegranate peels can be ground into a fine powder and used as a spice. The powder adds a tangy flavor to dishes like curries or lentils. To make this spice powder, dry the peels completely, and grind them using a spice grinder or mortar and pestle.

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Tip 3 Natural food coloring The vibrant color of pomegranate peels makes them ideal for natural food coloring. Boil dried pomegranate peels in water until the liquid turns deep red. Use this colored liquid to tint rice or other grains naturally, without any artificial additives.

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Tip 4 Homemade face mask ingredient Rich in antioxidants, pomegranate peel powder makes an excellent addition to homemade face masks. Mix it with yogurt or honey to create a nourishing mask that may help improve skin texture and appearance. The natural compounds present in the peel are believed to provide anti-aging benefits.