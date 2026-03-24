Which has more vitamin C: Pomegranates or grapes

Pomegranates and grapes are two of the most popular fruits, both of which are loaded with nutrients. They make for a healthy addition to any diet, but they have their own unique nutritional profiles. Knowing the differences can help you make better dietary choices based on your nutritional needs. Here's a look at the nutritional content of pomegranates and grapes, and how they differ in terms of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

#1 Vitamin content comparison Pomegranates are rich in vitamin C, providing about 17% of the daily recommended intake per 100 grams. They also provide some vitamin K. Grapes also provide vitamin C, but in lesser amounts than pomegranates. However, they are a great source of vitamin K, providing about 18% of the daily value per 100 grams. This difference can affect your choice depending on which vitamins you want to prioritize.

#2 Mineral richness explored When it comes to minerals, both fruits have something to offer. Pomegranates are rich in potassium, which is good for heart health and blood pressure control. They also have magnesium and phosphorus in lesser amounts. Grapes also provide potassium, but are richer in iron than pomegranates. Iron is essential for transporting oxygen in the body, making grapes a good option for those needing more iron.

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#3 Antioxidant levels examined Antioxidants are important for fighting oxidative stress and keeping cells healthy. Pomegranates are famous for their high levels of polyphenols, which are potent antioxidants. These compounds are linked to a number of health benefits, including reduced inflammation and improved heart health. Grapes are also rich in antioxidants, particularly resveratrol, which has been studied for its potential cardiovascular benefits.

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