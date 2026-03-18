Snack time? Try these Portuguese delights

Watercress is a staple in Portuguese cuisine, giving a unique flavor to several snacks. This peppery green is not just nutritious but also adds a refreshing taste to dishes. From savory pastries to vibrant salads, watercress is an integral part of Portugal 's culinary heritage. Here are five delightful Portuguese snacks that highlight this versatile ingredient, each offering a distinct taste of the country's rich food culture.

Snack 1 Watercress and cheese pastries Watercress and cheese pastries are a popular snack in Portugal. These flaky pastries combine the peppery taste of watercress with the creamy texture of cheese. They are usually baked until golden brown and served warm as an appetizer or snack. The combination of flavors makes them an irresistible choice for those looking to try something different.

Snack 2 Watercress soup with potatoes A comforting dish, watercress soup with potatoes is a staple in many Portuguese homes. The soup is made by simmering fresh watercress with potatoes until soft and then blending it into a smooth consistency. It is usually seasoned with garlic and olive oil, giving it a rich flavor profile. This soup can be enjoyed as a light meal or starter.

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Snack 3 Crispy watercress fritters Crispy watercress fritters are another delicious way to enjoy this leafy green. The fritters are made by mixing chopped watercress with flour, spices, and herbs before frying them until golden brown. They make for an excellent snack or side dish that goes well with various dips and sauces.

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Snack 4 Refreshing watercress salad A refreshing watercress salad is ideal for those who like their greens raw. This salad mixes fresh watercress leaves with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and onions for a colorful medley of flavors and textures. Dressed lightly with olive oil and lemon juice, it makes for an invigorating dish that is perfect for warm weather.