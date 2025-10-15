Portugal's most beautiful gardens: A list

Portugal is famous for its vibrant culture and history, but it also has some hidden gems that are often ignored by tourists. Among these are the lesser-known gardens that provide a peaceful retreat from the bustling city life. These gardens, with their unique flora and serene environment, make for an ideal spot for those looking for some peace and quiet. Here are some of Portugal's hidden garden gems.

#1 Jardim da Estrela: A tranquil oasis Jardim da Estrela in Lisbon is a peaceful escape from the city's hustle and bustle. This beautiful garden is dotted with exotic plants, trees, and flowers, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers. The garden also has a lovely pond where you can spot ducks swimming around. With its shaded pathways and benches, Jardim da Estrela is just the place to sit back and enjoy some quiet time.

#2 Quinta da Regaleira: Mystical landscapes Located in Sintra, Quinta da Regaleira is famous for its enchanting gardens that feel like stepping into a fairy tale. The gardens are dotted with intricate structures, grottoes, and fountains that add to their mystical charm. Visitors can explore winding paths leading to hidden wells and towers, all set against a backdrop of lush greenery. This place is perfect for those who love to explore.

#3 Botanical Garden of Porto: A botanical haven The Botanical Garden of Porto is a treasure trove of plant species from all over the world. Spread across eight hectares, this garden offers themed areas such as the Japanese Garden and the Tropical Garden. Visitors can stroll through well-maintained trails lined with diverse flora while enjoying panoramic views of the city below. It's an ideal spot for botany enthusiasts or anyone seeking tranquility amidst nature.