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Does bad posture affect your spine health?

By Simran Jeet 04:54 pm Jun 23, 202604:54 pm

What's the story

Maintaining a healthy spine is essential for overall well-being, and posture plays a vital role in it. However, there are many misconceptions about how posture affects spinal health. This article aims to debunk some common myths and provide insights into what really matters for keeping your spine healthy. By understanding these truths, you can make informed decisions about your posture and its impact on your back.