Zucchini crisps: The healthy snack swap you need

#4

Cost-effectiveness of making zucchini crisps at home

Making zucchini crisps at home can be much cheaper than buying pre-packaged potato chips. All you need are fresh zucchinis, some olive oil, and your choice of seasonings. This way, you not only save money but also control the ingredients that go into your snack. Making zucchini crisps at home guarantees there are no hidden additives or preservatives, making it a healthier choice than store-bought potato chips.