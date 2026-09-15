Office potluck: 5 etiquette tips to remember
What's the story
Office potlucks are a great way to bond with colleagues and celebrate togetherness. However, there are some etiquette rules that can make the experience enjoyable for everyone. Knowing these guidelines can help you contribute positively and avoid common pitfalls. Whether you're bringing a dish or simply attending, understanding these unwritten rules will ensure smooth sailing and foster good relationships among coworkers.
Portion control
Bring enough to share
When contributing a dish, make sure you bring enough for everyone.
It's polite to consider the number of attendees and prepare accordingly.
Bringing too little can leave others disappointed, while too much may go to waste.
A good rule of thumb is to prepare enough for at least twice the number of people expected.
Clear identification
Label your dishes clearly
Labeling your dish is important, especially if it contains common allergens like nuts or dairy.
This way, you help others make safe choices and avoid any potential health issues.
Use clear labels that mention the name of the dish and any important ingredients or allergens.
This simple act promotes transparency and consideration among all attendees.
Inclusivity matters
Respect dietary restrictions
Being mindful of dietary restrictions is a must for office potlucks.
Not everyone eats the same way, and some may have allergies or follow certain diets for health or ethical reasons.
If possible, try to offer at least one vegetarian or vegan option, and consider gluten-free alternatives, too.
This way, everyone feels included and appreciated.
Shared responsibility
Clean up after yourself
Cleaning up after yourself is key to keeping the potluck area pleasant for everyone.
Bring your own utensils if required and dispose of any waste responsibly.
If you are using communal items like plates or napkins, make sure they are returned neatly after use.
This shows respect for shared spaces and makes future events more enjoyable.
Serving etiquette
Be mindful of portion sizes
When serving yourself at a potluck, be mindful of portion sizes so that everyone gets a fair share of all dishes available.
It is tempting to pile on food when there are so many options, but moderation ensures that all attendees get to try different offerings without running out too soon.