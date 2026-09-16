Poutine: Tasty variations of this classic dish
What's the story
Poutine, a classic Canadian dish, is a perfect combination of fries, cheese curds, and gravy. While the traditional recipe is delicious, there are many vegetarian alternatives that retain the spirit of this beloved comfort food. These variations use plant-based ingredients to create a savory experience for those looking to skip meat. Here are some creative vegetarian poutine recipes that will satisfy your cravings.
Dish 1
Mushroom gravy delight
Mushroom gravy is a great substitute for traditional poutine.
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, and garlic make a rich base. Add vegetable broth, soy sauce, and flour to thicken the gravy.
Pour it over crispy fries and top with mozzarella cheese or vegan cheese for a delightful twist on classic poutine.
Dish 2
Spinach and feta twist
For a Mediterranean spin on poutine, try spinach and feta cheese.
Start with a base of sweet potato fries or regular fries, then top with fresh spinach sauteed in olive oil.
Crumble feta cheese over the top, and drizzle with balsamic reduction for an extra layer of flavor.
This version adds freshness while keeping the comfort food essence intact.
Dish 3
Smoky BBQ bean poutine
Smoky BBQ bean poutine adds a hearty touch to the classic dish.
Use black beans or kidney beans cooked in smoky barbecue sauce as the topping.
Layer them over regular or sweet potato fries, and finish with shredded cheddar cheese or a vegan alternative.
The combination of beans and barbecue sauce adds depth to this satisfying meal.
Dish 4
Roasted vegetable medley
Roasted vegetables make an excellent addition to any vegetarian poutine recipe.
Roast bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, and onions until tender, before placing them atop crispy fries.
Drizzle with homemade herb-infused gravy made from vegetable broth, thyme, rosemary, and cornstarch for thickening purposes.
Top it all off by sprinkling grated Parmesan cheese (or nutritional yeast) over everything.