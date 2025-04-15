Upper body workout: 5 push-up variations to try
Push-ups are a versatile exercise that can dramatically improve arm strength and overall upper body fitness.
By adding different push-up variations to your routine, you can target different muscle groups and intensify your workouts.
In this article, we look at five effective push-up variations that can help you build powerful arms without any equipment.
Each variation offers unique benefits, making them ideal for different fitness levels.
Targeted Focus
Diamond push-ups
Diamond push-ups are a great variation to focus on the triceps and inner chest muscles.
To do this exercise, place your hands close together under the chest forming a diamond shape with your thumbs and index fingers.
This hand placement shifts more of the load onto the triceps than regular push-ups.
Adding diamond push-ups to your routine can visibly improve your arms' definition and strength.
Elevated challenge
Decline push-ups
In decline push-ups, you place your feet on an elevated surface while keeping your hands on the ground.
The variation adds more resistance by placing more weight on the upper body, specifically the shoulders and upper chest muscles.
The higher you elevate your feet, the more intense the workout will be, making it the perfect choice for those looking to up their push-up game and build stronger arms.
Broader reach
Wide-grip push-ups
Wide-grip push-ups involve placing your hands wider than shoulder-width apart.
This tweak targets different parts of the chest muscles while also working the shoulders and back more aggressively than regular push-ups.
By including wide-grip push-ups in your regimen, you can improve muscle balance across different parts of your upper body, aiding the overall strength of your arms.
Explosive power
Clap push-ups
Clap push-ups add an element of explosiveness to traditional exercises, requiring you to lift off from the ground momentarily during each repetition.
After pushing up with enough force so that both hands leave contact with floor briefly, clap before returning them back down again quickly.
This movement builds power and improves coordination and agility within arms and shoulders alike, making it ideal for advanced practitioners seeking a challenge and variety in their routines.
Vertical emphasis
Pike push-ups
Pike-push ups mimic overhead pressing movements, focusing heavily upon deltoids and trapezius muscles due to the vertical angle achieved by bending hips upwards, creating an inverted V-shape body.
Performing these regularly helps develop shoulder stability and endurance, crucial aspects in achieving well-rounded muscular development throughout the entire arm region.