New to journaling? Here's how to get started

Morning pages journaling is a practice of writing three pages of longhand, stream-of-consciousness thoughts first thing in the morning. The technique is widely used as a self-care tool to declutter the mind, reduce stress, and boost creativity. Dedicating time every morning to this practice can help you gain clarity and focus for the day ahead. Here are some insights on how to do it right.

Tip 1 Set a consistent routine To seamlessly incorporate morning pages into your daily schedule, it's important to follow a set routine. Choose a particular time every morning, preferably allotting 20 minutes or so for this exercise, undisturbed. This routine is crucial for picking up the pace and making this self-care exercise an indispensable part of your day. A fixed routine ensures you begin every day with a clear mind and a focused intention.

Tip 2 Create a comfortable space Having a designated space for your journaling can elevate the experience. Choose an area where you feel comfortable and relaxed, be it at your kitchen table or in your favorite chair by the window. A peaceful environment promotes free-flowing thoughts and makes it easier to focus on writing.

Tip 3 Embrace stream-of-consciousness writing The secret to writing good morning pages is giving yourself permission to write freely without concern for grammar or structure. Allow your thoughts to flow freely onto the page without judgment or editing. This is what helps in drawing out subconscious thoughts and feelings that might otherwise remain hidden.

Tip 4 Use morning pages as reflection time What do you want? What do you need? What challenges are you facing? What are you feeling? Morning pages give you the space to address all of these questions. Use this time to delve into issues you're dealing with or ideas you're mulling over. Reflective writing will not only make you more aware of yourself, but mindful of yourself, over time.