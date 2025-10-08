How to style kimonos for any occasion

Printed kimonos are the perfect blend of comfort and style, making them a must-have for any summer wardrobe. These lightweight, versatile garments can be worn in a number of ways, adding a pop of color and pattern to any outfit. Whether you're heading to the beach or a casual brunch, a printed kimono can elevate your look without compromising on comfort. Here's how you can style them this season.

Tip 1 Versatile layering options Kimonos are perfect for layering. You can wear them over a simple tank top and jeans for a casual look or pair them with a sundress for an effortless chic vibe. They add depth to your outfit without making you feel hot, making them the perfect pick for warm weather.

Tip 2 Beach cover-up essential A printed kimono makes for an ideal beach cover-up, giving you an extra layer when you step out of the water. Pick light fabrics like cotton or linen that dry quickly and keep you cool under the sun. With vibrant prints, they complete your beach look while giving you the modesty you need when you're not on the sand.

Tip 3 Office appropriate styles You can also wear printed kimonos at work by opting for more subtle patterns and colors. Pair them with tailored trousers or a pencil skirt to keep it professional yet stylish. A kimono can be the perfect way to add personality to your office attire without going overboard.