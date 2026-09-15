How to make spicy puffed rice masala in minutes
What's the story
Puffed rice masala is a quick, easy-to-make breakfast option that is loved for its simplicity and taste. This dish combines the lightness of puffed rice with a medley of spices, making it a perfect start to the day. You can whip it up in under 15 minutes, making it ideal for busy mornings. With its crunchy texture and flavorful profile, puffed rice masala is an evergreen favorite in many households.
#1
Ingredients needed for puffed rice masala
To prepare puffed rice masala, you'll need puffed rice, mustard seeds, turmeric powder, curry leaves, peanuts or cashews, green chilies, salt to taste, and oil.
These basic ingredients come together to create a dish that is both satisfying and nutritious.
You can also add vegetables like peas or carrots for an extra nutritional boost.
#2
Step-by-step preparation guide
Start by heating oil in a pan and adding mustard seeds until they crackle.
Add curry leaves and green chilies for flavor.
Next, add peanuts or cashews for crunchiness. Once they are roasted well, add turmeric powder and salt.
Gently mix in the puffed rice so that it is evenly coated with the spices, without breaking it too much.
#3
Tips for enhancing flavor
To take your puffed rice masala to the next level, try adding some freshly chopped coriander leaves for a burst of freshness.
A squeeze of lemon juice can also add a tangy zestiness that goes perfectly with the spices.
If you want to make it more filling, you can add roasted chickpeas or a few fried potato slices.
#4
Serving suggestions
Puffed rice masala tastes best when served hot, with a side of chutney or yogurt.
You can also serve it with sliced cucumbers or tomatoes to add a refreshing contrast to the spiciness of the dish.
This makes it not just a breakfast item, but also a great evening snack option when you are craving something light yet flavorful.