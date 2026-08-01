5 African dishes that use pumpkin
What's the story
African cuisine is a treasure trove of flavors, and pumpkin is a versatile ingredient that appears in many traditional dishes. From savory stews to sweet desserts, pumpkin's adaptability makes it a staple in various regions across the continent. Here are five African dishes that highlight the unique ways pumpkin is used, each offering a glimpse into the rich culinary heritage of Africa.
Dish 1
Pumpkin and peanut stew
Pumpkin and peanut stew is a comforting dish popular in West Africa.
The combination of creamy peanuts and sweet pumpkin creates a rich, flavorful base.
Often served with rice or bread, this stew is both nutritious and satisfying.
The addition of spices like ginger and garlic enhances its depth, making it a beloved choice for many families.
Dish 2
South African pumpkin fritters
In South Africa, pumpkin fritters are a popular snack or dessert.
Made by mixing mashed pumpkin with flour, sugar, and spices, these fritters are deep-fried until golden brown.
They can be enjoyed warm or cold, and are often served with syrup or honey for added sweetness.
Their crispy exterior and soft interior make them an irresistible treat.
Dish 3
Ethiopian pumpkin wat
Ethiopian pumpkin wat is a spiced stew that highlights the natural sweetness of pumpkin.
Cooked with onions, tomatoes, and berbere spice mix, this dish is rich in flavor and aroma.
Traditionally served with injera (a type of flatbread), it allows diners to scoop up the stew easily.
The combination of spices gives it warmth, without overpowering the taste of the pumpkin.
Dish 4
Ghanaian kelewele with pumpkin twist
Kelewele is a popular Ghanaian street food made from fried plantains seasoned with ginger and pepper.
A pumpkin twist adds an extra layer of flavor by incorporating mashed pumpkin into the marinade before frying.
This variation adds sweetness while retaining the original dish's spicy kick, making it an exciting fusion snack.
Dish 5
Moroccan pumpkin tagine
Moroccan cuisine often features tagines—slow-cooked stews named after their earthenware pots.
One variation includes tender chunks of pumpkin cooked alongside chickpeas, raisins, and aromatic spices like cinnamon and cumin.
This results in a sweet-and-savory balance that epitomizes Moroccan flavors.
It is best enjoyed over couscous, which soaks up the delicious sauce perfectly.