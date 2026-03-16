Why you should include pumpkin seeds-honey combo in your diet

Pumpkin seeds and honey are two ingredients that are not just tasty but also loaded with nutrients. Together, they make a powerful combo that can help boost your immunity. Pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc, magnesium, and antioxidants, while honey has natural antibacterial and antiviral properties. Together, they can help strengthen your immune system and keep you healthy. Here's how you can use them.

#1 Nutrient-rich pumpkin seeds Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of zinc, which is essential for immune function. Just a handful of these seeds can give you more than 10% of the daily recommended intake of zinc. They are also packed with magnesium, which helps in over 300 biochemical reactions in the body. The antioxidants present in pumpkin seeds also help fight oxidative stress, which can weaken the immune system.

#2 Natural antibacterial honey Honey is famous for its natural antibacterial properties, thanks to the presence of hydrogen peroxide. This makes it an excellent natural remedy for fighting infections. Honey also has antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and promote healing. Adding honey to your diet can help protect against common colds and other minor infections by supporting your body's defense mechanisms.

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Tip 1 Easy ways to incorporate them Incorporating pumpkin seeds and honey into your diet is easy and versatile. You can sprinkle roasted pumpkin seeds over salads or yogurt for an added crunch and nutrition boost. Mixing honey with warm water or herbal tea makes for a soothing drink that can be consumed daily. This combination not only enhances flavor but also provides essential nutrients beneficial for immunity.

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