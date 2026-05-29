Punjabi kadhi: A classic dish that keeps evolving

Punjabi kadhi, a traditional yogurt-based curry, has been a staple in Indian households for ages. Its unique blend of spices and tangy taste makes it a favorite for many. Over the years, this dish has evolved with modern twists while still retaining its authentic essence. Let's take a look at the journey of Punjabi kadhi from traditional roots to contemporary adaptations that continue to delight taste buds.

#1 Traditional roots of Punjabi kadhi Punjabi kadhi has its origins in the northern region of India. Traditionally, it is made with gram flour and yogurt, which gives it a creamy texture. The dish is usually tempered with mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves, which add to its aroma and flavor. Traditionally served with rice or roti, it has been a comforting meal for generations.

#2 Modern twists on classic recipes In recent years, chefs have experimented with Punjabi kadhi by adding new ingredients like spinach or fenugreek leaves. These variations not only add nutritional value but also give a fresh take on the classic recipe. Some even use coconut milk instead of yogurt for a creamier texture without compromising on taste.

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#3 Regional variations across India While Punjabi kadhi is famous for its distinct taste, other regions in India have their own versions. For instance, Gujarati kadhi is sweeter owing to jaggery and has a thinner consistency than its Punjabi counterpart. Each region adds its own touch to the basic recipe, making it a diverse culinary experience across the country.

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