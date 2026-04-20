How to make puri sabzi at home

Puri sabzi is a popular breakfast dish in India, especially in the northern parts. The dish consists of deep-fried puris (bread) served with a spicy potato sabzi. It is loved for its taste and simplicity, and is often eaten on special occasions or as a weekend treat. The combination of crispy puris and flavorful sabzi makes it a favorite among many.

#1 Ingredients that make it special The key ingredients for puri sabzi include whole wheat flour for the puris and potatoes for the sabzi. Spices like turmeric, cumin seeds, and coriander powder add flavor to the sabzi. Green chilies and ginger give it an extra kick. These simple ingredients come together to create a dish that is both satisfying and delicious.

#2 Cooking techniques to perfect the dish The preparation of puri sabzi requires some skill. The dough for puris has to be kneaded well so that they puff up while frying. The sabzi has to be cooked on a low flame to let the flavors blend well. Frying the puris at the right temperature is important to get them crispy and not oily.

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#3 Variations across regions While puri sabzi is commonly eaten with potato sabzi, different regions have their own variations. In some places, it is served with chickpea curry or mixed vegetable sabzi. Each variation has its own unique taste, but retains the essence of this beloved breakfast dish.

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