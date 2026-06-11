The superfood you might be pulling out of your garden
What's the story
Purslane, a common weed, is gaining attention for its potential health benefits. Often overlooked, this succulent plant is packed with nutrients that can contribute to a healthy lifestyle. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, purslane offers several advantages that may surprise many. Here are five surprising health benefits of adding purslane to your diet.
#1
Rich source of omega-3 fatty acids
Purslane is one of the few plant sources that contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for heart health. These fatty acids help reduce inflammation and lower blood pressure. Including purslane in your diet can be an easy way to boost your intake of these beneficial nutrients without relying on fish or supplements.
#2
High antioxidant content
The antioxidants in purslane, such as vitamin C and beta-carotene, are great for protecting cells from damage caused by free radicals. These antioxidants help reduce oxidative stress, which is linked to chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease. Eating purslane regularly can improve your body's defense against oxidative damage.
#3
Supports eye health
Purslane is loaded with lutein and zeaxanthin, two carotenoids essential for eye health. These compounds are known to protect the eyes from harmful light exposure and reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration. Adding purslane to your diet may help keep your vision sharp as you age.
#4
Promotes digestive health
The high fiber content in purslane makes it great for digestive health. Fiber helps in regular bowel movements and prevents constipation by adding bulk to the stool. It also promotes a healthy gut microbiome by feeding good bacteria in the intestines. Including fiber-rich foods, like purslane, can improve digestive function.
#5
Aids in weight management
Purslane is low in calories but high in nutrients, making it an ideal food for those trying to manage their weight. Its combination of fiber and water content helps keep you full, which may reduce overall calorie intake throughout the day. Adding purslane to meals or snacks could support weight management efforts without sacrificing nutrition or satisfaction.