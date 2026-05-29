5 delicious ways to enjoy putu mayam

Putu mayam, a popular street food, is a rice flour delicacy served with coconut and palm sugar. It is steamed in bamboo tubes or cloth, giving it a unique texture and taste. The dish is loved for its simplicity and the variety of flavors it can offer. From sweet to savory, putu mayam can be customized to suit different palates. Here are five street-style variations you can try.

Sweet delight Classic sweet putu mayam The classic sweet putu mayam is prepared with coconut milk, sugar, and pandan leaves. The combination of these ingredients gives the dish a fragrant aroma and a sweet taste. It is usually served with grated coconut on top, adding texture to the soft rice flour base. This variation is ideal for those who have a sweet tooth and love traditional flavors.

Spicy twist Savory putu mayam with curry For those who prefer savory over sweet, putu mayam can also be paired with curry. The rice flour is steamed with spices like turmeric and chili powder, giving it a spicy kick. It is usually served with a side of vegetable curry or lentil stew, making it a hearty meal option. This variation adds depth to the flavor profile of putu mayam.

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Choco Fusion Chocolate-infused putu mayam Chocolate-infused putu mayam is an innovative twist on the classic dish. Cocoa powder is mixed into the rice flour before steaming, giving it a rich chocolate flavor without overpowering the original taste. It can be topped with chocolate syrup or melted chocolate for an extra indulgence. This variation appeals to chocolate lovers looking for something different.

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Tropical twist Fruity putu mayam with banana Adding banana to putu mayam gives it a fruity twist that complements its natural sweetness. The bananas can be mashed or sliced and mixed into the batter before steaming, or placed on top as a topping after cooking. The combination of banana and coconut creates tropical notes that enhance the overall experience.