This granola wrap can be prepared in under 5 minutes

Breakfast can be a hectic affair, especially when you're pressed for time. But a crunchy granola wrap can be a quick and healthy solution. This five-minute breakfast is not just easy to prepare, but also delicious and filling. With just a few ingredients, you can whip up a meal that gives you the energy to take on the day. Here's how you can make this simple, yet satisfying, breakfast option.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To prepare a crunchy granola wrap, you need whole wheat tortillas, granola cereal, honey or maple syrup, yogurt or almond milk, and fresh fruits like bananas or berries. These ingredients are easily available and make a healthy start to the day. The whole wheat tortillas provide fiber, while granola gives you the crunch and energy boost.

Preparation Assemble your wrap Start by laying out a tortilla on a flat surface. Spread yogurt or almond milk over the tortilla as a base layer. Sprinkle granola evenly across the surface, making sure it covers most of the area. Drizzle honey or maple syrup on top for sweetness. Add sliced bananas or berries for extra flavor and nutrition.

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Wrapping Roll it up Carefully roll up the tortilla from one end to the other, making sure all fillings are securely enclosed inside the wrap. Press gently to keep everything in place while rolling. This step is important to ensure that your wrap holds together well when you eat it.

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