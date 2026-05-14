This apple cinnamon parfait is a quick morning treat

A quick breakfast option, apple cinnamon yogurt parfait, is a delicious and nutritious way to start your day. This five-minute recipe combines the creamy texture of yogurt with the crispness of apples and the warm flavor of cinnamon. It is an ideal choice for those who are short on time but want a healthy meal. With just a few ingredients, you can prepare a satisfying breakfast that keeps you energized throughout the morning.

#1 Gather your ingredients To prepare this parfait, you will need plain yogurt, a fresh apple, honey or maple syrup for sweetness, ground cinnamon, and granola or nuts for crunch. These ingredients are easily available and can be customized according to your taste. Choose an apple variety that you like best; tart apples like Granny Smith work well with cinnamon's warmth.

#2 Layering the parfait Start by adding a layer of yogurt at the bottom of your serving glass or bowl. Next, dice the apple into small pieces, and sprinkle half of them over the yogurt layer. Drizzle some honey or maple syrup on top for added sweetness. Then, sprinkle ground cinnamon generously over this layer before adding another dollop of yogurt.

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#3 Adding texture with granola To add texture to your parfait, sprinkle granola or nuts over the previous layer. This not only adds crunch, but also makes your breakfast more filling. You can use store-bought granola or make your own by mixing oats, nuts, and seeds with a little honey and baking them until golden brown.

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