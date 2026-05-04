This is how you can level up your avocado toast 

Avocado toast is a simple, yet delicious breakfast option that can be prepared in under five minutes. By adding fresh basil and tomatoes, you can take the classic dish to the next level. This combination not only adds flavor but also nutrition to your morning meal. Here's how you can prepare this quick breakfast with ease, using fresh ingredients that are easily available.

Tip 1 Choosing the right avocado Selecting the right avocado is key to making perfect toast. Go for avocados that are firm but yield slightly to gentle pressure. They should be dark green or black in color, indicating ripeness. A ripe avocado will have a creamy texture and rich flavor, making it perfect for spreading on your toast.

Tip 2 Preparing fresh basil Fresh basil adds an aromatic touch to your avocado toast. Wash the leaves thoroughly under running water, and pat them dry with a paper towel. Tear or chop them into small pieces before adding them to your dish. The fresh herb complements the creamy avocado and adds a hint of sweetness.

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Tip 3 Adding ripe tomatoes Tomatoes are an essential ingredient that adds juiciness and acidity to balance the richness of avocado. Pick ripe tomatoes that are firm but slightly soft when pressed gently. Slice them thinly so that they fit well on top of your mashed avocado, without overpowering it.

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