Quick and delicious: Tahini and tomato toast

If you are looking for a quick, nutritious breakfast option, try five-minute tahini and tomato toast. This simple dish combines the creamy texture of tahini with the juicy freshness of tomatoes, giving you a balanced meal in no time. Perfect for busy mornings, this toast is not only easy to prepare but also packed with essential nutrients. Here's how you can make this delightful breakfast treat.

Tip 1 Choosing the right bread Selecting the right bread is key to making the perfect toast. Whole grain or sourdough bread can be a great choice, as they are richer in fiber and nutrients than white bread. A thicker slice can also make sure your toast does not get soggy from the toppings. Lightly toasting the bread before adding other ingredients can also add an extra crunch.

Tip 2 Preparing fresh ingredients Using fresh tomatoes is key to getting the best flavor in this dish. Choose ripe tomatoes that are firm but slightly soft to the touch. Slice them thinly so that they sit evenly on the toast and release just the right amount of juice without making it soggy. You can also add different varieties, like cherry or heirloom tomatoes, for a different taste.

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Tip 3 Adding tahini for flavor and nutrition Tahini, made from ground sesame seeds, adds a nutty flavor and creamy texture to your toast while also being rich in healthy fats, protein, and minerals like calcium and magnesium. Spread a thin layer of tahini over your toasted bread before adding tomato slices for an even distribution of flavor. You can also add lemon juice or garlic powder to enhance its taste.

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