Quick braid hairstyles for a picture-perfect look
What's the story
Braids are a versatile, timeless hairstyle that can be done in a matter of minutes, perfect for those moments when you need to look good for the camera. These styles are easy to do, yet elegant enough to make you look polished and put together. Be it a casual selfie or a formal photo shoot, these quick braid hairstyles can help you nail that camera-ready look without spending hours in front of the mirror.
#1
Classic French braid
The classic French braid is a go-to style for many. It keeps your hair neatly tucked away, adding an element of sophistication.
To achieve this look, start by gathering all your hair at the crown of your head. Divide it into three sections, and start braiding by adding small pieces from each side as you go down.
This style works well for medium to long hair and keeps everything in place throughout the day.
#2
Side fishtail braid
The side fishtail braid is an elegant twist on the traditional braid. It works well for medium to long hair and gives you a chic look in no time.
To create this style, divide your hair to one side and separate it into two sections.
Take small pieces from each section alternately, and cross them over each other until you reach the end.
Secure with an elastic band, and you're good to go!
#3
Dutch braid pigtails
Dutch braid pigtails are fun, youthful, and perfect for casual outings or sporty looks.
Start by parting your hair down the middle into two equal sections.
For each section, create a Dutch braid by crossing under instead of over, as with traditional braiding techniques.
This gives volume at the roots while keeping everything secure during any activity.
#4
Waterfall braid twist
The waterfall braid twist adds an intricate touch without being too complicated or time-consuming.
Ideal when you're short on time but want something special for photoshoots or events where attention might be focused on your hairstyle choice alone!
Simply pick up small strands along one side of your head, twist them back towards themselves, pinning them temporarily until all sections have been completed, before releasing them together again at last minute.