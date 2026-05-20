Quick and tasty: Cashew coconut clusters

Cashew coconut breakfast clusters are a quick and healthy way to start your day. These clusters combine the rich taste of cashews and coconut, with a handful of other ingredients, to make a nutritious breakfast option. Not only are they easy to prepare, but they also offer a balanced mix of healthy fats, protein, and fiber. Ideal for busy mornings, these clusters can be made in five minutes.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To prepare cashew coconut breakfast clusters, you will need cashews, shredded coconut, oats, honey or maple syrup, and a pinch of salt. These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens and provide the basic structure of the clusters. The combination of nuts and oats gives you energy, while the honey or maple syrup adds natural sweetness.

Preparation Quick preparation steps Start by chopping the cashews into small pieces. In a bowl, mix the chopped cashews, shredded coconut, and oats. Add honey or maple syrup to bind everything together. A pinch of salt enhances the flavors without overpowering them. Mix everything well until all ingredients are coated evenly with the sweetener.

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Shaping Forming the clusters Once mixed, take small portions of the mixture and shape them into clusters using your hands or a spoon. Make sure they are compact enough to hold their shape, but not too tightly packed that they become hard when baked or cooled down.

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