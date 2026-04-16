How to make mango chia pudding

Mango chia pudding is a delicious and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This simple recipe combines the tropical flavor of mango with the health benefits of chia seeds, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a quick and healthy start to their day. With minimal ingredients and effort, you can enjoy a satisfying meal that fuels your morning.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To prepare mango chia pudding, you need ripe mangoes, chia seeds, coconut milk or almond milk, honey or maple syrup, and vanilla extract. These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores. The mango gives natural sweetness and flavor, while chia seeds add fiber and protein. Coconut milk or almond milk makes it creamy without adding too many calories.

Step 1 Prepare the mango puree Start by peeling and chopping one ripe mango into small pieces. Blend the mango pieces in a blender until smooth to make a puree. If you want it sweeter, add honey or maple syrup at this stage. The puree will be the base of your pudding, giving it a rich flavor.

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Step 2 Mix chia seeds with liquid In a bowl or jar, combine two tablespoons of chia seeds with 1/2 cup of coconut milk or almond milk. Stir well to ensure that the chia seeds are evenly distributed in the liquid. Let this mixture sit for about five minutes so that the chia seeds absorb some liquid and swell up, giving it a gel-like consistency.

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Step 3 Combine mango puree with chia mixture Once the chia mixture has thickened slightly after five minutes, add half of the prepared mango puree to it. Mix well until fully combined. This step ensures that every spoonful has both chia seed goodness and delicious mango flavor. Reserve the remaining mango puree for topping later if desired.