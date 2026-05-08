This oatmeal bowl will keep you full for hours

A five-minute breakfast can be a game-changer for those busy mornings. Pear cardamom oatmeal is a quick, nutritious option that combines the sweetness of pears with the aromatic spice of cardamom. This simple dish requires minimal ingredients and time, making it perfect for anyone looking to start their day on a healthy note, without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To prepare this oatmeal, you will need rolled oats, a ripe pear, ground cardamom, milk or water, and honey or maple syrup for sweetness. These ingredients are usually available in most kitchens and can be easily substituted according to personal preferences. The combination of these elements provides a balanced meal, rich in fiber and essential nutrients.

Preparation Quick preparation steps Start by measuring half a cup of rolled oats and placing them in a microwave-safe bowl. Add one cup of milk or water, and stir well. Chop the pear into small pieces, and add it to the mixture along with half a teaspoon of ground cardamom. Microwave the bowl for two minutes, stirring halfway through to ensure even cooking.

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Flavoring Adding flavor with spices Cardamom adds an exotic flavor to your oatmeal, which goes perfectly with the sweetness of the pears. If you want, you can add more spices, like cinnamon or nutmeg, to enhance the flavor even more. However, be careful not to overpower the dish with too many flavors, as it can mask the natural taste of the main ingredients.

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