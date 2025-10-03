Quick and healthy: 5-minute tahini-date bites

If you are looking for a quick and nutritious breakfast option, try the five-minute tahini-date bites. These no-bake energy bites are an ideal combination of flavors and nutrients. Using simple ingredients, you can have a delicious breakfast that will keep you energized throughout the morning. Here is how you can make these easy breakfast bites, and some tips to make them even better.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make tahini-date bites, you'll need tahini, pitted dates, oats, honey or maple syrup, and a pinch of salt. These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens or stores. The combination of tahini and dates gives you healthy fats and natural sweetness, while oats add fiber and bulk. Honey or maple syrup can be used to sweeten it further, if you want.

Mixing Prepare the mixture Begin by pitting the dates and chopping them into small pieces. In a bowl, mix the chopped dates with tahini until well combined. Add oats gradually until the mixture is thick enough to hold its shape when formed into balls or bites. Add honey or maple syrup if you want extra sweetness, and a pinch of salt for flavor balance.

Shaping Shape your bites Once your mixture is ready, wet your hands slightly to prevent sticking. Take small portions of the mixture and roll them into bite-sized balls or flat discs, depending on your preference. Make sure each bite is compact so it holds together well when stored in an airtight container.