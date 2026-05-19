Quick fix: Chia pudding with mango and basil

Chia pudding is the perfect quick breakfast option, especially when combined with mango and basil. This recipe is not just easy to make, but also gives you a refreshing start to the day. Chia seeds are known for their high fiber content, while mangoes provide natural sweetness, and basil adds an aromatic twist. Here's how you can whip up this delightful breakfast in no time.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To prepare this chia pudding, you will need chia seeds, ripe mangoes, fresh basil leaves, almond milk (or any plant-based milk of your choice), and a sweetener like honey or maple syrup. Make sure your mangoes are ripe for the best flavor. The combination of these ingredients will give you a creamy texture, with a hint of sweetness and herbal notes.

Base preparation Prepare the chia base Start by mixing two tablespoons of chia seeds with 0.5 cup of almond milk in a bowl or jar. Stir well to ensure the seeds are evenly distributed in the liquid. Let this mixture sit for about five minutes until it thickens up as the chia seeds absorb the milk. This will form the base of your pudding.

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Mixing flavors Add mango and basil Once your chia base has thickened, it's time to add flavor. Peel and dice one ripe mango, and fold it into the chia mixture. Next, finely chop a few fresh basil leaves, and add them too. The sweetness from the mango and aromatic basil will elevate your pudding's taste profile.

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Sweetening Tips Sweeten your pudding If you like your breakfast on the sweeter side, add one tablespoon of honey or maple syrup to your chia pudding mix. Stir it well so that the sweetener is evenly distributed throughout the mixture. This step is optional, but it does add an extra layer of flavor if you like sweet breakfasts.