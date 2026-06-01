Quick and healthy: Hazelnut and fig porridge

Hazelnut and fig oat porridge is a quick breakfast option that combines the nutty flavor of hazelnuts with the natural sweetness of figs. It takes just five minutes to prepare, making it perfect for busy mornings. This porridge is not only easy to make, but also packed with nutrients, giving you a balanced start to the day. Here's how you can make this delicious breakfast in no time.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for porridge To prepare hazelnut and fig oat porridge, you need rolled oats, chopped hazelnuts, dried figs, milk or a plant-based alternative, and honey or maple syrup for sweetness. These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens and offer a healthy combination of fiber from oats, and healthy fats from hazelnuts. The figs add natural sweetness without the need for refined sugars.

Preparation Step-by-step preparation guide Start by measuring one cup of rolled oats and adding them to a saucepan with two cups of milk or water. Heat on medium flame until it starts to simmer. Add in half a cup of chopped hazelnuts and a quarter cup of chopped dried figs. Stir well to combine all the ingredients.

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Tips Cooking tips for best results To get the best results, keep stirring the porridge while it cooks to avoid it from sticking to the bottom of the pan. If you want a creamier texture, add more milk or water as required. Once cooked, take it off the heat, and let it rest for a minute before serving.

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