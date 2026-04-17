Quick and healthy: Hazelnut banana overnight oats

Overnight oats are a quick and healthy way to start the day, especially with the delicious combination of hazelnut and banana. This easy-to-make breakfast can be prepared in minutes the night before, giving you a nutritious meal ready to go in the morning. The creamy texture of oats, along with the nutty flavor of hazelnuts, and natural sweetness of bananas, makes it a satisfying choice for busy mornings.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for preparation To prepare this delightful dish, you will need rolled oats, milk or a plant-based alternative, ripe bananas, chopped hazelnuts, honey or maple syrup for sweetness, and chia seeds for added nutrition. These ingredients come together to create a balanced meal, rich in fiber and essential nutrients. Adjust the quantities according to your serving needs.

Preparation Step-by-step preparation guide Start by mixing one cup of rolled oats with 1 cup of milk in a bowl or jar. Add half a sliced banana for sweetness and texture. Stir in 1 tablespoon each of chopped hazelnuts and chia seeds for crunch and nutrition. Sweeten with honey or maple syrup as per taste. Mix well before covering it tightly with a lid or plastic wrap.

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Tips Tips for enhancing flavor To elevate the flavor profile further, consider adding a pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg for warmth. You could also top your oats with fresh berries or additional sliced bananas before serving them cold, straight from the refrigerator in the morning. Experimenting with different toppings can keep this breakfast option exciting over time.

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