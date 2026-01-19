Busy mornings? This sandwich recipe saves the day

A quick breakfast can be both nutritious and delicious, especially when it comes to open sandwiches. These meals are easy to prepare and can be customized to suit your taste and dietary needs. One such option is a roasted gram and tomato open sandwich. It is a simple yet satisfying dish that combines the goodness of roasted gram with fresh tomatoes, giving you a balanced meal to kickstart your day.

Ingredients Ingredients for the perfect sandwich To prepare this sandwich, you will need whole roasted gram, fresh tomatoes, whole grain bread, olive oil, salt, and pepper. The roasted gram adds protein and fiber, while tomatoes provide vitamins and antioxidants. Whole grain bread offers complex carbohydrates for energy. Olive oil enhances flavor with healthy fats, and salt and pepper add seasoning to taste.

Preparation Preparation steps to follow Start by lightly toasting the whole grain bread slices until golden brown. Spread a thin layer of olive oil on each slice. Next, evenly distribute the roasted gram on the bread, pressing them down gently so they stick. Top with sliced tomatoes, sprinkling salt and pepper over them to taste. This ensures each bite is flavorful and nutritious.

Nutrition Nutritional benefits of the ingredients The main ingredients of this sandwich are packed with nutrients. Whole roasted gram is rich in protein, which helps repair and build tissues. Tomatoes are an excellent source of vitamin C, which boosts immunity. Whole grain bread provides dietary fiber, which aids digestion, while olive oil gives heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.

