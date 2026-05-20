5 smoothie recipes that use sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients, and adding them to your breakfast smoothie can be a great way to start your day. Loaded with calcium, magnesium, and healthy fats, sesame seeds can make your morning drink both nutritious and delicious. Here are five quick breakfast smoothie ideas that use sesame seeds to give you a healthy start.

Tip 1 Banana and sesame seed smoothie A banana and sesame seed smoothie is an easy way to get potassium and calcium. Just blend one ripe banana with a tablespoon of sesame seeds, half a cup of almond milk, and a teaspoon of honey for sweetness. This combination gives you the energy boost you need in the morning, while keeping your bones healthy.

Tip 2 Berry blast with sesame seeds Berries are rich in antioxidants, and when paired with sesame seeds, they make for a refreshing smoothie. Blend half a cup of mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries) with one tablespoon of sesame seeds, one cup of coconut water, and a dash of vanilla extract. This smoothie not only tastes great but also helps in boosting your immune system.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Green smoothie with sesame seeds For those who love greens in their smoothies, this one is for you! Blend one cup of spinach or kale with one tablespoon of sesame seeds, one green apple (cored), half a cucumber (peeled), and one cup of water or coconut water. This green powerhouse is packed with vitamins A and C, along with the goodness of sesame seeds.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Tropical twist: Pineapple and sesame seed smoothie Pineapple adds a tropical flair to any smoothie while providing vitamin C. Blend half a cup of pineapple chunks with one tablespoon of sesame seeds, one banana, and half a cup of orange juice for an energizing drink that supports digestion due to the bromelain enzyme found in pineapples.