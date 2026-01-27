Quick and healthy: Stuffed capsicum cups

Stuffed capsicum cups make for a quick, healthy breakfast option that is both nutritious and delicious. These colorful cups are filled with a mixture of vegetables and spices, making for a balanced meal to kickstart your day. The best part? They are easy to prepare and can be customized according to your taste. Here's how you can make these delightful stuffed capsicum cups.

Tip 1 Choosing the right capsicum Choosing the right bell pepper is key to getting the best taste and texture. Go for firm, bright-colored bell peppers with no blemishes or soft spots. Bell peppers in red, yellow, or green add a pop of color and sweetness to the dish. Make sure they are washed properly before cutting.

Tip 2 Preparing the filling The filling is what makes these capsicum cups so delicious. Saute chopped onions, tomatoes, and any other vegetables of your choice in olive oil until soft. Add spices like cumin, coriander, and salt for flavor. You can also add cooked quinoa or rice for some added texture and nutrition.

Tip 3 Assembling the cups Once your filling is ready, it's time to assemble the cups. Cut the tops off each bell pepper and remove the seeds carefully. Spoon in the vegetable mixture generously into each pepper shell until full but not overflowing. Press down gently so that everything holds together well during cooking.

Tip 4 Cooking methods for best results There are different ways to cook your stuffed capsicum cups depending on how you like them. Baking gives a nice roasted flavor; place them on a baking tray at 180 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes or until tender but still holding shape. Alternatively, steaming retains more nutrients; place them in a steamer basket over boiling water for about 15 minutes.