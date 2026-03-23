Quick and nutritious: Blueberry chia oatmeal smoothie

A blueberry chia oatmeal smoothie is a quick and nutritious way to start your day. Loaded with fiber, antioxidants, and essential nutrients, this smoothie is an ideal choice for those looking for a healthy breakfast option. The combination of blueberries, chia seeds, and oats provides sustained energy and supports digestive health. Here's how you can make this delicious smoothie in just five minutes.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To prepare this smoothie, you will need one cup of fresh or frozen blueberries, two tablespoons of chia seeds, half a cup of rolled oats, one cup of almond milk (or any milk of your choice), and one tablespoon of honey or maple syrup for sweetness. These ingredients are easily available and make a balanced mix of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats.

Blending Blend to perfection Start by adding the blueberries and chia seeds into a blender. Pour in the almond milk and blend until smooth. Add the rolled oats next and blend again until everything is well combined. The oats will thicken the smoothie slightly while adding fiber that aids digestion.

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Sweetening Sweeten your smoothie If you prefer a sweeter taste, add one tablespoon of honey or maple syrup to your mixture before blending it one last time. This step is optional but can enhance the flavor profile without overpowering the natural sweetness from the blueberries.

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