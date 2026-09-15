Quick and refreshing: Mango avocado smoothie
What's the story
A mango avocado smoothie is an easy and refreshing way to kickstart your day. This tropical blend is not just delicious, but also packed with nutrients to keep you energized. With just five minutes of prep, you can have a creamy smoothie that combines the sweetness of mangoes with the richness of avocados. Here's how to make this quick breakfast option.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To prepare this smoothie, you'll need one ripe mango, half an avocado, one cup of almond milk (or any plant-based milk), one tablespoon of honey or maple syrup (optional), and ice cubes.
Make sure your mango is peeled and diced before starting.
These ingredients will give you a balanced mix of flavors and textures.
Blending
Blend to perfection
Start by adding the diced mango and avocado into a blender.
Pour in the almond milk, and add honey or maple syrup if you like it sweeter.
Toss in a few ice cubes for that refreshing chill.
Blend everything until smooth, ensuring there are no lumps left behind.
Consistency
Adjust consistency as needed
If you prefer a thinner consistency, add more almond milk gradually while blending.
For a thicker smoothie, include extra ice cubes or use less liquid initially.
Adjusting the consistency according to your taste will make sure you enjoy every sip.
Serving
Serve immediately for best flavor
Pour the blended smoothie into glasses, and serve immediately for optimal freshness and flavor retention.
This quick breakfast option not only satisfies your taste buds but also provides essential vitamins from the fruits used in its preparation.
Enjoy this tropical delight as part of your morning routine!