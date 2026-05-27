Quick and tasty: 5 fruit parfait recipes
What's the story
Fruit parfaits make a quick and healthy breakfast option, perfect for busy mornings. They are easy to prepare, customizable, and packed with nutrients. By layering fruits with yogurt or granola, you can create a delicious meal that keeps you energized all morning long. Here are five fruit parfait recipes that can be made in five minutes, giving you a nutritious start to your day without any hassle.
Berry delight
Berry blast parfait
The berry blast parfait combines strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries for a colorful, flavorful start. Just layer Greek yogurt with a handful of each berry, and top with granola for some crunch. This parfait is loaded with antioxidants from the berries and protein from the yogurt, making it a perfect choice to kickstart your day.
Tropical twist
Tropical sunrise parfait
For a taste of the tropics, try the tropical sunrise parfait. Layer sliced bananas and pineapple chunks with coconut-flavored yogurt. Top it off with a sprinkle of shredded coconut for added texture. This parfait is rich in vitamin C and potassium, which helps boost your immune system and energy levels.
Apple spice
Apple cinnamon crunch parfait
The apple cinnamon crunch parfait combines diced apples with cinnamon-spiced oatmeal and vanilla yogurt. Layer these ingredients in a glass or bowl, and finish with a sprinkle of chopped nuts for extra crunch. Apples provide fiber to keep you full longer, while cinnamon adds flavor without extra sugar.
Peach pleasure
Peachy keen parfait
Peachy keen parfait features fresh peach slices layered with honey-flavored yogurt and almond slivers. This combination offers a sweet, yet healthy, option that satisfies morning cravings. Peaches are an excellent source of vitamins A and C, while almonds add healthy fats to your breakfast.
Fruit fusion
Mixed fruit medley parfait
A mixed fruit medley parfait offers diced kiwi, mango cubes, and orange segments layered between layers of plain yogurt or vanilla-flavored ones. Top it off with sunflower seeds or chia seeds, if desired. This not only adds crunch but also boosts fiber intake significantly. Kiwi aids digestion, mango boosts immunity, and oranges provide hydration.