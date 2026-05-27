Quick and tasty: 5 fruit parfait recipes

Fruit parfaits make a quick and healthy breakfast option, perfect for busy mornings. They are easy to prepare, customizable, and packed with nutrients. By layering fruits with yogurt or granola, you can create a delicious meal that keeps you energized all morning long. Here are five fruit parfait recipes that can be made in five minutes, giving you a nutritious start to your day without any hassle.

Berry delight Berry blast parfait The berry blast parfait combines strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries for a colorful, flavorful start. Just layer Greek yogurt with a handful of each berry, and top with granola for some crunch. This parfait is loaded with antioxidants from the berries and protein from the yogurt, making it a perfect choice to kickstart your day.

Tropical twist Tropical sunrise parfait For a taste of the tropics, try the tropical sunrise parfait. Layer sliced bananas and pineapple chunks with coconut-flavored yogurt. Top it off with a sprinkle of shredded coconut for added texture. This parfait is rich in vitamin C and potassium, which helps boost your immune system and energy levels.

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Apple spice Apple cinnamon crunch parfait The apple cinnamon crunch parfait combines diced apples with cinnamon-spiced oatmeal and vanilla yogurt. Layer these ingredients in a glass or bowl, and finish with a sprinkle of chopped nuts for extra crunch. Apples provide fiber to keep you full longer, while cinnamon adds flavor without extra sugar.

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Peach pleasure Peachy keen parfait Peachy keen parfait features fresh peach slices layered with honey-flavored yogurt and almond slivers. This combination offers a sweet, yet healthy, option that satisfies morning cravings. Peaches are an excellent source of vitamins A and C, while almonds add healthy fats to your breakfast.